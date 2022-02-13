Shocker – we're back with another update from Kanye West's Instagram page. As the 44-year-old has already pointed out, he's been trending higher than the Super Bowl across social media today as he throws shade at 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson (among others), who is currently dating the rapper's estranged wife.

So far, we've seen Ye drag his frequent collaborator Kid Cudi for the "Day 'N Nite" hitmaker's continued affiliation with the Saturday Night Live comedian, despite him and the Yeezy founder's beef, and Billie Eilish and Machine Gun Kelly have even been thrown into the mix.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In one of his most recent posts West wrote, "HERE'S SOMETHING I HAVE TO DISPEL MEANING REMOVE THE SPELL THAT PEOPLE ARE UNDER. WHY DOES A MEDIA OUTLER GET TO POST 20 TIMES A DAY BUT IF I POST THAT AMOUNT THERE'S SOMETHING WRONG. ISN'T INSTAGRAM OUR OWN PERSONAL MEDIA PLATFORM?"

"SO I CAN MAKE STAGES FLOAT OR SET MYSELF OF FIRE BUT I BETTER NOT INSTAGRAM 2 MUCH?" he went on in the caption of a screenshotted text from an anonymous sender which says, "He knows this is really all a movie set like we are living in the Truman show."





Ye concluded with, "AS I CALMLY TAKE MY KIDS TO THE GAME I LOVE BEING IN CONTROL OF MY OWN NARRATIVE. 'I FEEL KIND OF FREEEEE,'" he added, referencing him, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Scott Mescudi, and 070 Shake's Ye hit, "Ghost Town."

The next screenshotted text posted to his IG feed also comes from an anonymous source. "#1 trending. Shifting the paradigm. N*ggas got no idea. Keep going OG," it reads. The Graduation recording artist responded with, "On the day of the Super Bowl on the way to the Super Bowl. God has a plan."





Lastly, he shared a picture of a sign reading "TRUST JESUS," seemingly snapped outside of the big event. It also appears that Ye and his two oldest children – North and Saint West – have made it to the Super Bowl, accompanied by the likes of Tyga, YG, and 2 Chainz; check it out below.







