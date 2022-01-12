Kanye West slid through at the end of the summer with the release of Donda. His latest opus marked his 10th studio album in his illustrious career, and once again, he brought the Avengers of the rap game through to bring the project to life. Donda includes appearances from Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and so many more but it was the single, "Hurricane" that fans anticipated the most.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though several versions of the record appeared over the summer, Kanye finalized the single with contributions from The Weeknd, who handles the hook, and Lil Baby. Needless to say, the song was poised to be a smash and its recent RIAA certification says as much. After peaking at #6 on the Hot 100, the rapper's single has officially hit platinum status, along with the Cruel Summer remix of Chief Keef's "Don't Like" ft. Jadakiss, Big Sean, and Pusha T. Additionally, Kanye also secured a third certification for "Jail" ft. Jay-Z, which is now certified gold.

It appears that Kanye West is already preparing for the album's sequel. Steven Victor previously stated that Donda 2 is currently in the works. Though Ye's been preoccupied with his attempts to win Kim Kardashian back, he was recently spotted in the studio with Moneybagg Yo, Antonio Brown, and the Game in what could be a collaboration for Donda 2.