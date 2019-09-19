Kanye West has a few legal issues to tend to these days. He's still in an ongoing legal dispute over a publishing contract but aside from music, he has other ongoing legal troubles regarding the Yeezy brand. The rapper was previously sued by a Japanese fabric company over claims that Ye didn't cough up money to cover a six-figure bill. Ye argued the product was never delivered so he didn't have to pay for the work. He also alleged this was simply an attempt to get money from him.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Although Kanye has demanded that the lawsuit gets thrown out, it appears as though he'll also have to take the L on this one. According to The Blast, a judge on the case sided with the Japanese fabric makers in the case and denied Kanye's motion to have the case thrown out. The judge revealed that the trial will begin on May 11, 2020 and last four to five days.

Aside from the case, Kanye recently confirmed that he has a new album on the way. Jesus Is King was previously announced by Kim Kardashian but the rapper recently confirmed that it would arrive on September 27th. It appears that Jesus Is King could be a project that was created while the Chicago artist hosted his weekly spiritual Sunday Services events across America.