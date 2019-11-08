Kanye West's "Follow God" Video Features His Father Ray West

Kanye West and his dad take a ride through Wyoming in his new video.

After premiering a portion of his "Follow God" music video in New York City this week, Kanye West has officially unveiled the full version. The Jesus Is King standout is a favorite for many from the new album, centering on Kanye's interactions with his father and how he was always criticized for not being "Christ-like." Now that he's a Born Again Christian, Ye knows exactly what his dad was talking about back then and they have the opportunity to grow and communicate more freely. Their relationship is on display in the "Follow God" video.

Taking us through a part of the West Ranch in Wyoming, Kanye and Ray West ride through the snowy fields on a four-wheeler. If you watched the IMAX display of the Jesus Is King film, the cinematography is quite similar here. Beautiful shots of the scenery and landscape grace the screen for the most part with wild animals appearing, a clear blue sky above them, and Yeezy just rocking out with his father.

The king of music videos strikes again. Watch the clip above and let us know if you're feeling it. Which JIK cut do you want to see a video for next?