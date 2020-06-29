Kanye West may be one of the most successful musicians to ever do it, but it's safe to say his reputation in the public eye has plummetted since the College Dropout days. Much of that is, of course, through his own design -- his unwillingness to ever self-censor has occasionally led to some notorious foot-in-mouth moments, but such is part of the Kanye West experience.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Yeezy, he recently found himself subjected to some disrespect from his former bodyguard Steve Stanulis, who aired out the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian's "ridiculous rules" on the Hollywood Raw podcast. He also described the rapper as "the neediest and moodiest" client he ever worked with, sharing an unflattering anecdote about an elevator encounter gone awry.

Yet one does not achieve Kim Kardashian and Kanye West levels without siccing the legal eagles from time to time. Unsurprisingly, the pair countered by hitting Stanulis with a cease and desist letter, not to mention the looming threat of a $10 million lawsuit. In their claim, they accused Stanulis of breaking a confidentiality agreement. Unfortunately for the Kardashian-West clan, Stanulis has his own eagles at the ready, who are adamant that no such agreement was ever signed to begin with.

"Any efforts undertaken by your clients to enforce any purported ‘confidentiality agreement’ will be met with counterclaims, that will seek significant damages, along with court costs and legal fees," reads a response from Stanulis' lawers, as shared by Page Six. Stanulis also provided the outlet with a statement, revealing he was willing to scrap this one out in the courtroom if need be: "I’m not going to let Kanye West and [his wife, Kim Kardashian] push me around just because they are rich and famous. I’m won’t be intimated by these two egotists!”

[via]