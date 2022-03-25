A bodyguard who only worked for Kanye West for two weeks six years ago is milking his time with the billionaire rapper. Steve Stanulis was able to get upfront and personal with West back in 2016 when the former New York police officer was hired to protect the rapper, and now, he is reportedly working on a documentary titled 15 Days with Kanye.

We're not sure what to expect from the feature, but Stanulis had quite a bit to say about West and Kim Kardashian when he caught up with Fox News Digital. If his name sounds familiar, it's because Stanulis isn't on West's good side; the Rap mogul previously threatened to sue Stanulis for allegedly violating their confidentiality agreement. Stanulis claimed that he wasn't asked to sign any sort of agreement.

"There’s no person that’s going to watch this film, whether they’re a fan of his or not a fan of his, that’s going to say, ‘I don’t like him anymore’ or ‘I can’t believe he’s done this,’" Stanulis said of his documentary. "Everything we discuss in the documentary is stuff people kind of already know. And it’s done in a very entertaining way. It was 15 days with Kanye – that’s what it was."

Unsurprisingly, he also touched on the ongoing controversy involving West, Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. According to Stanulis, West's recent antics are nothing more than "social media drama."

"Pete is high-profiled where, God forbid, if something did happen, who do you think they’re going to point fingers to? As much street clout Kanye has, or whatever you want to call it, he’s not stupid," he said. "And Davidson is certainly not Pete the Plumber who might have more to worry about [in terms of security]. I think it’s all social media drama, absolutely."

[via]