For years now, Kanye West and Mike Dean have built a solid working relationship. The artists that are close to Ye, including Travis Scott and all of the G.O.O.D. Music squad, work with the legendary engineer to achieve the perfect sounds in their mixes, masters, and production. Mike Dean knows how to do it all and, usually, he's a pretty solid troll too. Throughout the last few Kanye album rollouts, Dean has been an integral part of us knowing what's actually going on. Now that Jesus Is King has been indefinitely delayed, nobody really knows when we can expect the album. Ye's team is apparently still working on it, putting the final touches on the gospel-tinged project before sending it to streaming. In one of the latest updates though, Mike Dean hints that it could be a very, very, very long time before we actually hear it.



As reported by RapCurrent, Mike Dean took to his SnapChat account to provide a very cruel update on the progress they've made since last week, noting that Jesus Is King is far from being ready. "Just deleted jik accidentally whilst mixing lol. Fuck yall," he wrote as his caption, smoking a joint in the footage.

Now, Mike Dean is clearly joking about this (or is he???) so we shouldn't be too worried. Hopefully, Jesus Is King arrives sooner rather than later. If it's not ready though, we'll just have to be patient!



