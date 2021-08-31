Kanye West's Donda has arrived, and though it's unclear as to whether or not the album is exactly as Kanye envisioned, the ambitious project continues to spark discussion across the board.

In fact, it's entirely possible that Donda is Kanye's most divisive album since Yeezus, eliciting passionate responses on either side of the fence. While some -- like DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God -- felt that Donda was lackluster, others felt an undeniable emotional connection to the album's spiritual themes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, it can't be denied that Kanye West remains a polarizing and fascinating figure in pop culture, drawing both fans and haters into his world whether willingly or reluctantly. It's therefore unsurprising that initial sales projections for Donda appeared mighty high, with HitsDailyDouble reporting up to 300k in album-equivalent units -- the majority of which seemed to stem from a single day of streaming.

Impressive on its own, and enough to grant Kanye the second-highest debut in Spotify history -- second only to his old pal Drake, who claimed the top spot with his 2018 double album Scorpion. Now, it would appear that Kanye has even more reason to celebrate, as his initial sales projections are officially set to rise even higher

Akademiks reported that Kanye's Donda sales projections have increased from 300k to 350k, with fifty of those numbers arriving by way of traditional album sales. Ak also notes that given Yeezy's decision (or not) to release the album on Sunday morning, the megastar missed out on two full days of potential numbers. Clearly, the people remain behind Kanye West, no matter how controversial his pre-album antics may get.

Check out Ak's projection update below, and hit the comment section if you've been keeping Donda on steady rotation.