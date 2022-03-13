Kanye West's album, Donda, has been certified platinum by the RIAA, having earned over one million equivalent album sales in the months since its release, last August.

Donda is West's ninth solo studio album to reach the platinum mark, with only 2019’s Jesus Is King and 2022’s Donda 2 remaining short of one million sales.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Despite West's popularity, Donda 2 will be ineligible for consideration on the Billboard Charts, as he has released the project solely through his stem player.

Back in February, West explained his decision to not share Donda 2 on streaming services by reflecting on how poorly they pay artists.

"Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own," Ye said in a post on social media at the time. "DONDA 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day. Go click the link in my bio to purchase."

