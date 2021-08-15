Kanye West's DONDA was supposed to drop on July 23rd although it ultimately got delayed. It was then supposed to come out on August 6th, but that didn't work out either. Now, fans have no clue when the album is going to be released, and quite frankly, Kanye probably doesn't know either. At this very moment, Kanye is still living inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is supposedly putting the finishing touches on each song.

During the last listening party, the album seemed to be near completion, although there was still quite a bit of work to be done. Now, no release date is in sight and producers like Mike Dean are lamenting about how the development of the album has been pretty toxic.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Last night, fans got a small glimmer of hope as it was revealed that the description to DONDA had been changed on Apple Music. As you can see in the tweet below, the description of the album now reads "Yeezy's 10th solo album features a wealth of some of the MC's favorite voices." Of course, this doesn't actually point towards any sort of release date, although it is a confirmation that the album is coming.

Just a few days ago, the release date on Apple Music had been changed to August 22nd which is in exactly one week from now. These dates are typically placeholders, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. Hopefully, however, the album arrives sooner rather than later.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group