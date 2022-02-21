The highly anticipated release of Kanye West's DONDA 2 album is quickly approaching, and crews have been photographed setting up shop in Miami, Florida, where the 44-year-old will reportedly host not only a listening party of his new arrival but also a performance of last summer's DONDA project.

A photograph snapped by @jaylien takes us inside LoanDepot Park Stadium, where crews can be seen working hard on the construction of Ye's set, which will feature a house similar to the one we've already seen used at his prior DONDA listening parties.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Another behind-the-scenes video takes us on a walk through the auditorium – a large orange crane lingering in the background as everything comes together ahead of the big show. "DONDA 2 stage," the poster wrote on top of the footage.

The Yeezus rapper previously had a handful of promotional posts for his "DONDA EXPERIENCE" uploaded to his Instagram feed, but they've since been removed in favour of content promoting his Stem Player App, where fans will be able to exclusively stream DONDA 2.

"Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube," the Yeezy creative announced over the weekend. "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes."





Ye continued, "It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order," revealing in another post that he's currently producing 3,000 new stem players every day.

As Just Jared reports, if you couldn't snag ticket's to the concert in Miami, you're not totally out of luck. On Sunday, West announced that the DONDA 2 show will be shown exclusively in IMAX across 15 cities worldwide on Tuesday, February 22nd.

"Kanye is one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking artists of our time, and we are grateful for the opportunity to again share his genius with his loyal fans across the country," Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment has said.





Check back in with HNHH tomorrow for any updates on Kanye West's DONDA 2 album.

