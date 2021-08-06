Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia offered fans the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine during Kanye West's Donda listening party, Thursday night. A pop-up clinic was held in the stands during the concert.

"We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm," the venue's official account wrote on Twitter ahead of the performance.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Mercedes-Benz Stadium did their best to help West's fans have access to the vaccine, West has previously criticized the vaccination effort, saying that "they want to put chips inside of us."

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious," he told Forbes, last year. "They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."

The event was attended by West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whom many of the rapper's verses referenced. As of now, it is still unconfirmed exactly when Donda will hit streaming services, but with West, anything is possible.

