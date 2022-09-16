When Kanye West opened Donda Academy, all eyes were on the basketball team. The Donda Academy team was comprised of some of the best high school talents in the entire country, and some of them are well on their way to careers in the NCAA and perhaps even the NBA. With that being said, Donda Academy is also open to students in Pre-K all the way until Grade 12. According to TMZ, the school only has about 100 students and some of the parents are concerned about the education their kids are getting.

In a report from Rolling Stone, two parents came out and said that the school made them sign Non-Disclosure Agreements. Essentially, the parents are not allowed to talk about what goes on at the school. These parents are a bit concerned by this, although Tamar Andrews, a consultant for Ye, doesn't believe this is a big deal.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

"Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school," Andrew said. "The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we're there ... there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don't know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kanye has stated that his school is about allowing children to connect with their faith and their community. Based on the school's website, it would appear as though most of the teachings are centered around religion, although very little is known about the school outside of that.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing situation.

[Via]