It is no secret that the Kardashian West family is fashion-forward. With Kanye West, Kim Kardashian as parents, you can only expect to yield equally fashionable kids. Most recently, Kanye West organized an opera at the Lincoln Center this past Sunday and the 6-year-old was spotted with a stylish outfit. The eldest West child was sporting an all-white outfit which stemmed from her mother's SKIM collection. The outfit consisted of cozy knit pants and robe which she wore with matching boots and a pearled choker. Despite the adorable look, the item which truly stole the show was the $10K dollar Hermes Birkin Bag she was carrying with her. The bag, which was also white, was dangling from North's arm in a photograph shot by paparazzi as the eldest daughter made her way into the Opera. She was accompanied by her mother, Kim Kardashian West, and her younger brother, Saint West.

The Kardashian-West kids have been making waves on social media lately. Precisely via Saint West who recently snapped at the paparazzi upon exiting a building in New York City this past Saturday. Saint, who was dressed in a neon yellow sweatsuit, immediately stopped short and yelled "No pictures!". Before stepping into the car, Saint tried to shout something else at the camera, but Kim put her hand over his face to silence him and usher him away. 6-year-old North appeared to be in a more cheerful mood, adorably replying "Merry Christmas! Happy Hannukah!" Once the kids were already hidden in the car, another "No pictures!" cry could be heard from inside.

[Via]