Kanye West's Presidential campaign has had a bumpy ride, to say the least. Ever since announcing his candidacy, the artist has found himself at the center of a controversy with some accusing him of being a plant from the Trump campaign. Essentially, some people out there believe he is being used as a pawn to take votes away from Joe Biden. Now, West's campaign is facing a whole other controversy as two individuals in Virginia are making legal complaints, alleging that they were duped into signing the petition that ultimately allowed West to make it to the ballot in that state.

A man by the name of Matthan Wilson submitted an affidavit to the State Board of Elections and told his story to the Washington Post. As his story goes, he was out exercising one day when three people asked him if he wanted to be an elector in the state. Since he was distracted, he opted to sign the petition and only learned a couple of weeks later that he was being used as an elector for Kanye.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

“I am so embarrassed,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to be an elector for Kanye West. I don’t want to vote for Kanye West. I only like one or two of his songs.”

For now, it remains to be seen how this will affect West's status in Virginia. However, these allegations certainly are not a good look.

