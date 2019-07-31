The new generation of Kanye West is a man who's reportedly a "born again Christian" with plans to start his own official church that he's basically already begun with his beloved Sunday Service. His religious, apparel and music moves aren't all that he's up to though since the "New Slaves" rapper has now let the walls down on his 300 acres property to reveal prototypes of his community housing domes.

We previously posted on the early construction that's inspired by the fictional planet of Tatooine in Star Wars where Luke Skywalker grew up and now TMZ has more of an official look since paparazzi have clearly figured out where the secret location is. According to the publication, the homes are made with an intent to break social class such as rich, middle class and lower class. Ye plans to build a housing community but no details have been revealed on when and how people will get the ability to move in.

Each dome structure stands 50 feet high and apparently, Kanye and his dedicated team are studying dwellings "from every period of man's existence on earth."

"There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships," Forbes writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg noted when he paid a visit to the homes. "They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one. He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top. We stand there in silence for several minutes considering the structures before walking back down to his lurking Lamborghini and zooming off into the night."