It seems like everyone's after a piece of Kanye's fortune recently. A few days ago, West was hit with a $7 million lawsuit over unpaid concert fees. This news came right after the rapper/designer/producer was sued for $400,000 over unpaid rental clothes. All this and more seems to be weighing on Ye, as he was then spotted looking lonely on the side of the road by his unfinished Malibu home.

Speaking of the unfinished Malibu home– the property in question seems to still be far from completion. Kanye purchased the beachfront property for $57 million, and is now getting a complete renovation of the dwelling. In pictures, the house as of right now looks like an abandoned bunker.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Perhaps, however, this is the goal. For the redesign, West is working with famed architect Tadao Ando, one of the leading names in the architectural field of "critical regionalism," a philosophy which aims to use modernist designs that are tied to specific geographical contexts. In many of Ando's works, this means minimalist concrete buildings. So far, it seems like West's house is just that. This isn't a big departure in Ye's tastes, either– the home he designed for his family that Kim Kardashian now resides in is also pretty stripped down.

While Kanye waits for his house to be complete, he's been getting busy with other endeavors. He was recently spotted with Kyrie Irving, sparking rumors that perhaps the NBA star would be signing with Kanye's Donda Sports. He also filed a trademark to open "YZYSPLY" retail stores, further entrenching himself in the fashion world.

