Kanye West recently released the deluxe edition of his latest studio album DONDA, which includes new music including the song "Life Of The Party," featuring André 3000. The song was originally leaked by Drake, who responded to Ye sharing his address on social media by premiering the song. Immediately after it launched, fans fell in love with the record, especially André's verse about his family.

In Ye's verse, he mentions his favorite art teacher Mrs. Levy, and the professor has allegedly spoken out in a Facebook comment about the music legend's work as a student, addressing his "cockiness" and more.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

"Art teacher Levy here... I just briefed through several of your caustic comments concerning Kanye's years at and after PIE; I'm a bit surprised at the amount of vitriol expressed... so in his defense, some personal thoughts/observations," said Mrs. Levy. "My perceptions of Kanye exist due to his gifts as a most-talented musician and visual artist, his long-standing commitment and devotion to both, and enough personal audacity to reach desired career goals in a very tough and unforgiving industry; as my art student for four years, yes, he was at times 'cocky' but that trait probably served him well later- I can't imagine how ego-busting it is to succeed in the music industry; his artwork was exceptional for someone his age, not only with technical skill but conceptual problem-solving; we kept in touch for a while after he reached celebrity status, and found him to be most polite and kind; I spoke with him in my art room pre-concert at Eisenhower, (he gave me tickets to his concert that evening at Rosemont), and spoke with him again (and with his mom) backstage at the House of Blues..."

Mrs. Levy concluded that she gives Kanye the "benefit of the doubt" despite him showcasing "bad behavior" at times. Regardless of his behavior, Mrs. Levy is incredibly proud of Ye and all that he has accomplished in his career.

Check out her comment below, and listen to "Life Of The Party" underneath.



