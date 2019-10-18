There are plenty of people who are fans of Kanye West's Sunday Service but it's faced a ton of criticism. For one, it appears as though Kanye's using his religious getaway to make people forget about his wild antics in 2018. Secondly, it seems like another money scheme for 'Ye to use the weekly event in order to cash in.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The rapper recently filed to trademark "Sunday Service" for the use of clothes and such but that won't be happening. According to TMZ, 'Ye's Sunday Service trademark application was shot down U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because someone's already trademarked it. Although it is taken, Kanye can still fight it but it might not be worth it entirely.

The Sunday Service events that have gone on throughout the year appears to be the inspiration behind 'Ye's next album, Jesus Is King. The album is set to arrive with an accompanying documentary that officially has a release date set for October 25th. The docuseries premiered a few weeks back when Kanye held events in Detroit, Chicago and New York City (which apparently led to walk-outs) in late September where he debuted the documentary along with new music off of the project.

'Ye recently shared a teaser trailer for Jesus Is King: A Kanye West experience which you could check out right below.