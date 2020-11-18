There are many fans who would, and with a straight face no less, declare Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to be the greatest rap album of all time. And while such a lofty title is certainly debatable, the fact that it's credibly included in the conversation speaks to its quality as a classic. As such, several of the highlight tracks have remained in steady rotation to this day, including the absolutely epic anthem "All Of The Lights," which features additional vocals from John Legend, The-Dream, La Roux, Alicia Keys, Fergie, Elton John, and Rihanna.

Kanye West - All Of The Lights

As one of the album's most accessible tracks, at least comparatively speaking, "All Of The Lights" stands as one of Yeezy's most ambitious in scope. Boasting a triumphant instrumental that sounds like a blend between an ascension to heaven and a particularly grandiose boss battle, it also benefits from a staggering roster of strategically arranged guest vocalists, none of whom crowd the mix with particularly invasive performances. Simply put, there's much to discover throughout the five minute track, which features a surprisingly emotional performance from a Kanye West in peak form.

It's no surprise to see "All Of The Lights" remaining popular, to the point where the 2010 track has officially met another major music milestone, officially reaching quintuple platinum status as certified by the RIAA. With that, it has climbed past "Power" (4x platinum) and "Runaway" (2x platinum) and settled nicely as the classic album's most successful track. Show some love to Kanye West in the comments below, especially if you've been keeping "All Of The Lights" in steady rotation.