Kanye West's move from Nike to Adidas was met with a ton of curiosity. The Nike Air Yeezy 1 and 2 were immensely popular sneakers in the world of streetwear, mostly because of just how rare they were. With Nike, Kanye was able to cement himself as not just an artist but a bonafide sneaker designer. His efforts with Adidas were immediately met with praise and led to some silhouettes that continue to be staples in the fashion world. Over the past couple of years, West has branched out and has experimented with brand new designs that have polarized fans and sneakerheads alike.

Regardless of how you feel about Kanye's shoes, there is no denying how successful his Adidas Yeezy brand is. Every single release sells out almost instantly while sneakerheads continue to ask for new silhouettes and colorways of already established models. As we head into 2020, there will certainly be more models on the horizon and we can't wait to see what Ye has in store. However, before we get any new silhouettes, we decided to rank Kanye's current output.

From current fashion staples to chunky dad shoes, we give our opinion on all of it.

10. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas

In terms of wearability, the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas should be fairly high on this list. It's an unoffensive tennis shoe that can be easily worn with any outfit, regardless of the colorway. The main issue with this sneaker is that it looks like models from other brands. When this shoe first dropped, many felt as though it was too much like the Reebok Classic. While there is nothing wrong with the Reebok Classic, it's important to note that Kanye is revered as a sneaker designer because his shoes are unique. There is nothing unique about the Powerphase which immediately makes it one of the weakest shoes he has come up with. West is relevant in the sneaker world because his designs leave you feeling one of two ways: blown away or absolutely disgusted. With the Powerphase, Kanye leaves you saying "meh" which is perhaps the biggest design sin of all.

9. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2

After the success of the Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," Kanye was under a lot of pressure to keep up the dad shoe trend with even more chunky runners. That's when the artist came through with the Yeezy Boost 700 V2. Compared to the original 700, the V2 just doesn't hit the same. West changed the upper of the shoe and added more materials to make it a bit busier. He even made the shoe bulkier and chunkier in order to expand on what he accomplished with the V1. Unfortunately, these changes result in a shoe that doesn't look all that good on foot. Not to mention, the colorways for this shoe are incredibly underwhelming. If the 700 V1 didn't exist and this shoe came out instead, it would probably be higher on our list. However, when you set expectations high, people expect you to deliver and the V2 simply falls short.

8. Adidas Yeezy 500 High

You may be asking yourself: why is this silhouette even on the list to begin with? Of course, you're only asking that because this shoe has only dropped in one colorway and it doesn't seem like more are on the way. Regardless, it's a silhouette that Kanye came up with so we have to include it, just to remain consistent. Overall, there is nothing particularly wrong with this model. It's only low on our list because it's just a high top version of a silhouette that already existed. The Adidas Yeezy 500 remains one of the best chunky runners on the market although its high top counterpart leaves a little bit to be desired. This version has the same midsole and even has similar tooling on the upper. The only difference is that this shoe looks more like a boot. While some may appreciate a higher cut shoe, there is no denying that West has come through with much more inspiring models than this one.

7. Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

Of all the sneakers on this list, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is the youngest. The shoe was released just a couple of days before Christmas and serves as a complete overhaul of the 700 line. This time around, West has completely done away with putting Boost in the midsole and opting for a design that looks like the dad shoe of the future. The bulky, yet curvy aesthetic is a nice change of pace that sneakerheads have appreciated thus far. On foot, the shoe looks like you're wearing a pair of hovercars although that's part of the shoe's charm. It remains to be seen whether or not this silhouette can truly hold up amongst some of the others in the Yeezy line. We've only seen one colorway so far which means 2020 will be the perfect time for this sneaker to prove itself. The 700 V3 certainly has potential but it's unproven and that's why we can't put it higher than #7.

6. Adidas Yeezy Boost 380

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 suffers from the same issues as the 700 V3 when it comes to rankings. Simply put, we haven't been able to live with it enough. Earlier this year, it was reported that this silhouette was actually the highly-anticipated Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Instead, it was revealed that the shoe would be called the 380 with an inaugural colorway, dubbed "Alien." So far, the sneaker has been a big hit and the original release saw sneakerheads rushing to their computers as they tried to get their hands on a brand new model. New colorways have been promised in 2020 and we can't wait to see how they all turn out. The 380 is a huge reason to be excited for the future of Yeezy so be sure to stay tuned for more dope color schemes. If the next few colorways stick, the 380 has the potential to be a classic in the Yeezy library.

5. Adidas Yeezy 500

When you think of some of Kanye's best silhouettes, the 500 should come to mind. While it may not be the best in his catalog, it certainly holds up as a valiant effort. The first-ever colorway was an instant success that immediately had sneakerheads clamoring for more. Since then, Kanye has delivered a few colorways here and there although it appears as if the 500 isn't really a priority for Yeezy. This silhouette is perfect for those who want a chunky runner and find the 700 to be too much. It's extremely wearable and looks great with any outfit. When describing this sneaker's legacy, the word "solid" comes to mind. Sure, it doesn't have the same caché as the 350 but it doesn't need to. The 500 is the perfect shoe for people who want something a little out there while also remaining lowkey. In our eyes, that's a huge success.

4. Adidas Yeezy 750

If you've been a sneakerhead for a while, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 holds a special place in your heart. Depending on your experience trying to cop these, they may hold a frustrating place in your heart, as well. This was Ye's very first silhouette with Adidas and it was an instant classic. There were only a few colorways of this shoe and by the time the 350 came out, West had moved on from producing the 750. Regardless, the suede high top sneaker was a sneaker lovers dream. Back in 2015, it was almost impossible to escape these while perusing through Instagram. This particular shoe brought hypebeasts and OG sneakerheads together which is truly a beautiful thing. One thing that holds it back from being just a tad higher is that it appears to be a little dated. No one really wears these anymore and it's mostly because people are wearing chunky runners and sleek, low top lifestyle shoes now. The 750 just doesn't fit today's trends like it used to. Regardless, this is a classic Yeezy sneaker that needs to be respected as such.

3. Adidas Yeezy 350 V1

When sneakerheads first saw this shoe in person, their first instinct was to compare it to the Nike Roshe Run. Eventually, people started to stop making this comparison as it was quite clear what the differences were. This was the first time Kanye gave us a shoe with both Boost and Primeknit. This combination made for an incredibly comfortable sneaker that fans still freak out about, to this day. What makes this shoe particularly amazing is all of the great colorways that came with it. The "Turtledove," "Pirate Black," "Moonrock," and "Oxford Tan" are all classic Yeezy models that will stand the test of time. When these first dropped, the hype was insane and the resale prices reflected that. Even now, finding a deadstock pair is next to impossible, especially with all of the fakes that were circulated on the black market. One of the reasons why this sneaker is in the top three is because it's so influential and inspired brands like Skechers to make blatant knock-offs. When other brands want to copy you, you know you've hit on a goldmine.

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

This sneaker was absolutely despised when it was first revealed back in 2017. Sneakerheads immediately roasted the "Wave Runner," saying it was a shoe that could only be worn by dads while they mow the lawn. Others felt as though it was the type of shoe you would find in the bargain bin at your local Walmart. The 700 was an incredibly polarizing shoe until practically everyone came around to it. This chunky runner singlehandedly started the dad shoe trend that is still going on today. You see those Fila Disruptors every single girl is wearing? Well, that whole trend was sparked because of this one shoe. To this day, sneakerheads still marvel over the "Wave Runner" colorway. Pairs go for 50% over retail on the resale market and Adidas has taken notice. 2019 has been filled with new 700 colorways and they've all be fairly unique. While none of them quite live up to the "Wave Runner," there is no denying just how fire some of them are. This sneaker will always be remembered for the trend it produced and for that, we're thankful.

1. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

At this point, the 350 V2 has to be number one on this list. Even if you're not a fan of it, there simply isn't another Yeezy that has been able to do what this shoe has. No matter how much Kanye increases the stock and no matter how many colorways he produces, the 350 V2 sells out every single time. Typically, we use the phrase "box office" for movies, television, and even athletes who can do incredible things in their sport. When it comes to the world of sneakers, the 350 V2 certainly deserves the "Box Office" title. Debuting in 2016, the 350 V2 picked up from where the V1 left off and gave us some iconic colorways that will forever be remembered as some of the hardest shoes to cop. From the Black Friday pack to the "Zebra," the 350 V2 has left us drooling every single time. These days, West has turned the 350 V2 into a canvas for experimentation. Whether it be earthy tones, upgraded uppers, or glow in the dark heaters, West is always looking to give fans a new perspective of his most popular silhouette. Heading into 2020, the 350 V2 is set to receive even more colorways and we can't wait to see them all. If you're a sneakerhead, you can't help but feel spoiled by what Ye has done with this model.

What's your favorite Adidas Yeezy sneaker? Let us know in the comments below.