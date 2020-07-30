Kanye West has had a tumultuous month of July that all started with his announcement that he wanted to run for President. From there, it appeared as though Kanye was in the midst of a mental health crisis, as many of his family members tried to get him the help he needed. For the last few days, we haven't heard much from Kanye, which is probably a good thing as he gets help from his closest friends and family.

Aside from the presidential run, Kanye is continuing his work with the AdidasYeezy brand. There have been numerous teasers as to what he has in store, and now, thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now know what the August lineup will be. As you can see from the post below, the first shoe to release will be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Israfil" which is slated to come out on August 22nd. From there, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azareth" will drop a week later on August 29th.

These releases will certainly have Yeezy fans excited especially since both colorways are a slight deviation from the norm. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you.