Kanye West has been in the news a lot over the past week thanks to his DONDA live stream which took place on Thursday. Fans were hoping to have the album by Friday although Kanye saw fit to add the bells and whistles to the project. Now, the new release date is set for August 6th, however, Kanye still has some other releases planned in the interim. Of course, we are talking about shoes.

One of those shoes is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner in the "MX Cream Clay" colorway, which can be found below. The official images showcase a sneaker with a beige base all while multiple shades of brown are painted on top. Overall, these elements come together to create yet another earthy Yeezy model that will be a big hit during the Fall season.

As of today, it is believed these kicks will be dropping sometime before the end of July although knowing Kanye, these could very well end up delayed. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas