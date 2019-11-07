Kanye West's Yeezy brand is his pride and joy outside of music. Thanks to his unique shoe and clothing designs, fashion nerds and sneakerheads have fallen in love with everything the Yeezy aesthetic has to offer. This past year has been particularly unique for Yeezy as they have dropped more sneakers than ever before. Despite this, it appears as though Adidas saw stunted growth in their sneaker department with much of it having to do with Yeezy sales, according to Reuters.

In the third quarter of 2019, Adidas footwear sales only grew by one percent. According to the report, the decline isn't necessarily because Yeezys are doing bad but because there has been less Yeezy stock on the market. For example, West dropped millions of pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" last year while in 2019, Yeezy hasn't seen any drops close to that.

The sheer amount of Yeezy colorways that have been released has tricked sneakerheads into thinking the shoes aren't exclusive anymore when in reality, that simply isn't the case. Instead, the brand is doing quite well but has suffered just a tiny bit due to the lack of massive general releases.

With these sales numbers in mind, it will be interesting to see if Adidas and Kanye West rethink their Yeezy strategy moving forward.

