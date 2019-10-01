As Kanye continues to delay the release of his new album Jesus Is King, he has also been teasing fans of his sneakers with the release of an Adidas Yeezy Basketball shoe. The Yeezy brand has mostly been known for runners and lifestyle shoes but now, he wants to expand into the world of basketball. Jordan Brand, Nike, and Adidas are already dominating that space and with the Yeezy profile growing, there is a ton of potential for him to break through that market.

During a trip to the Complex offices, Instagram sneaker insider Yeezy Mafia came through with an on-foot shot of the Yeezy Basketball model and even gave an update on its nomenclature. Now, the shoe is being referred to as the Adidas Yeezy Quantum and will have a lifestyle and on-court iteration. This is a pretty big update that will surely please fans who were not only anticipating the release but were also curious about some of the finer details.

Unfortunately, there still isn't a release date surrounding the shoe but with this latest information in mind, fans should remain hopeful. We'll be sure to bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they become available.