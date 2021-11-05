Kanye West has been introducing a ton of interesting new sneaker models onto the market as of late, and fans are soaking them all in, even if a lot of them are beyond bizarre. For instance, West recently showed off the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD BT which dropped earlier today. He also got to preview the Knit RNR BT which is yet another example of how the Yeezy brand is going in an off-the-wall direction. At this point, fans expect the peculiar silhouettes and the artist is consistently going out of his way to one-up himself.

The latest Yeezy boot to get some love is the 1050 which has been teased quite a bit over the past few months. As you can see in the image below courtesy of Yeezy Mafia, the shoe is quite chunky as it is covered in orange with some grey trim across the front. These are also done up with a zipper which makes them look that much more futuristic. If you're a long-time Yeezy fans, these are definitely something that you should add to your arsenal.

As for the release date, these are slated to drop in December for a price of $400 USD. An exact drop date has yet to be determined, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.



