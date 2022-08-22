Kanye West has come through with some pretty interesting footwear over the years. One of his most prized creations has been the Adidas Yeezy Slide, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years. As far as Yeezys go, it is a pretty inexpensive piece of clothing, and overall, the design is intriguing enough for you to at least want one pair for your collection.

The Yeezy Slide has gained a few colorways as of late, and now, it is set to drop in a Fall-ready "Flax" offering. "Flax" is a huge Fall favorite, and in the official images below, you can see how the slide is dressed in a steady shade of brown. It's nothing complex, but that has never been the goal of this silhouette. It's perfect for casual wear, and with the leaves changing colors, these should prove to be popular.

If you need some new slides in your life and want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of today through the Confirmed App or Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think about these new slides, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

