Although it has been reported that they have been declared legally single by the courts, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is not quite finalized. The uber-famous couple has been at odds for over a year as it pertains to their split, and while West previously told Hollywood Unlocked that he was ready to expedite the divorce, things have dragged on. Months ago, a report surfaced stating that West had lost one of his divorce lawyers after he was fired, and this week, Page Six claims another has left the nest.

It seems that West's fourth divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, filed legal documents to officially "step down as his representation." Spector is known for representing Dr. Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young during their separation.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

When West fired Chris Melcher back in March, it was stated that their relationship had become "difficult with little communication." Spector took over following Melcher's exit, but in her recent court filings, she did not list why she has decided to move on from the case other than stating “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

The Rap icon has not been left without representation; Page Six stated that another one of West's other attorneys will take over, although they are a lawyer who reportedly doesn't "specialize in divorce." It is unclear how close West and Kardashian actually are to ending their marriage for good, but they both have reportedly moved on with Chaney Jones and Pete Davidson.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

