Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has been around for years now, but for many of his fans, the price tags on the garments were simply too high. Earlier this year, the rapper made headlines by finally launching a collaboration with retailer (and his former employer), Gap.

The first product to launch on Ye’s birthday was a blue round jacket, and the most recent release was the so-called “perfect hoodie.”

The hoodie was made available in six different colourways (black, blue, purple, red, brown, and mustard yellow) and sold for $90 a piece. The website said that shipping could take anywhere from 2-8 weeks, although some shoppers have seen their Yeezy X Gap packages start to arrive as early as yesterday.

Several people have already taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on West’s latest creation.

“YEEZY GAP HOODIE 10/10 fit is IMMACULATE,” one reviewer wrote. “So is the weight of the hoodie might do a size bigger just for oversized fit but truly best 90 dollars.”

Others described the product as “certified cozy” and said that the fit was “astronomical.” What more could you ask for from the perfect hoodie?

West’s second Yeezy X Gap design is already sold out online, although you may be able to track one down on a resell site if you’re willing to cough up some extra funds.

Did you order yourself a perfect hoodie? Does the influx of positive reviews make you wish that you had? Let us know in the comments.

