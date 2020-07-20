Kanye West is in all the headlines this morning, following a wild campaign speech in South Carolina. As he fights to get on the ballot in the state, the Presidential hopeful came through with more slavery comments, a defense of his anti-abortion stance, and more.

"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," said West, among other things.

Speaking about why he is such a staunch pro-lifer, Kanye reveals that he almost decided to abort his firstborn daughter North West.

"Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to," he said after claiming that God sent him a message while in Paris that there is no Plan B, only Plan A.

The comment has apparently angered the Kardashian family. According to sources close to Kanye, his family is concerned and upset over his rally last night. They reportedly told TMZ that he is in the midst of a serious bipolar episode and needs professional help. Apparently, he refuses to listen to them.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For months, there have been rumors that Kanye and Kim are living in separate wings of their home. After West purchased even more land in Wyoming recently, those rumors were seemingly put to rest but, now that he's bringing up divorce himself, they may actually have been a reality.

