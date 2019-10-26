The world waited on pins and needles for Jesus Is King and after a bit of a delay, Kanye West delivered his anticipated record on Friday. The release was met with mixed reviews as some fans were hoping for more than a 27-minute project, but it seems as if this new musical direction is just the beginning for the rapper-producer.



Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As Ye shares more of his newfound faith with the world through music, it leaves the question of what is to become of the rapper's catalog. Specifically, are fans going to see Kanye perform his old hit songs live, especially after he announced plans to hit the road on tour as soon as possible? TMZ reports that their sources claim Ye is hanging up his old catalog for good, and that fans will only be able to see him perform his new, Jesus-centered music.

During his recent interview with Big Boy, Kanye seemed to have confirmed that this was indeed the case. Big Boy asked him if we'll hear see him perform "Ninjas in Paris," and the rapper compares himself to Steve Jobs. He then stated no one walks into an Apple store and asks for an iPod 4, and if they want one, they can go buy them on eBay. Ye added that he has no problem playing the beats of his past songs, but he alluded to not sharing the same lyrical content in the future. Check out the clip below starting at the 36:00 mark and let us know which Kanye tracks you'll miss the most.