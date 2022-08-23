It's been a chaotic year for Kanye West. In the midst of rolling out Donda 2, he found himself in plenty of controversy surrounding his divorce. The rapper lashed out at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on numerous occasions through his Instagram page but his antics also extended into real life. During a night out in L.A., the rapper faced accusations of assaulting a fan outside of a hotel room.



According to TMZ, Ye won't be facing any criminal charges related to the alleged altercation. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed that there wasn't enough evidence to charge Ye with any crimes.

"After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction," the D.A.'s office said in a statement, which basically means that they don't have enough evidence to secure a conviction against Ye.

The rapper was never caught in the act of the alleged assault. However, footage surfaced shortly after of the rapper having a heated conversation with someone while a man laid on the floor in pain. "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?" "Cuz that's what happened right f****** now," Ye said in the clip.

Police previously investigated the crime as misdemeanor battery, which has a maximum penalty of a six-month jail sentence.

