Borthday His presidential dreams continue. It's been a rough few weeks for Kanye West. Following his South Carolina presidential "rally" where he cried about almost aborting his daughter, all eyes have been on the controversial rapper. Whether it's been about his tumultuous relationship with wife Kim Kardashian or his fiery tweets, news about West has stormed headlines. There have been contradictory reports regarding Kanye's 2020 bid for president, as some say he's moving forward while others claim he's bowing out. According to The Associated Press, Kanye has removed his petition to be added to the New Jersey ballot, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still want to be the President of the United States.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

AP reports that they obtained an email correspondence between Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson and a reported representative from Kanye's camp. “At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” the Kanye 2020 email reportedly stated.

In response, Cookson said, “I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey." Then, ABC News reported today (August 4) that Ye is asking that he be added to Wisconsin ballots. Kanye's team submitted the required 2,000 signatures to help include him as an independent candidate. West reportedly listed Michelle Tidball as his running mate for the Birthday Party.

