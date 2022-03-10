Kanye West, Fivio Foreign, and Alicia Keys snapped on the song "City Of Gods." The song is an homage to New York City, and the three artists teamed up for a drill banger that still has staying power in the hip-hop world. It is a track that many have gravitated towards, and with Fivio becoming a superstar in his own right, it only makes sense that he would want to divulge some of the interesting stories from the creation of the track.

In fact, Fivio was a guest on Complex Brackets with Brian “B. Dot” Miller where he spoke about one of Kanye's wishes for the track. As Fivio explained, the plan was to have Jay-Z on the song, however, Kanye got way too impatient, and decided that it would just be better to release the song with just himself, Fivio, and Keys.

“I had the skeleton of it, I had the beat and Ye was like, ‘Yo, this shit is so fire. We going to get Hov on it and we going to go crazy.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to get Alicia Keys to sing it,'” Fivio said. “But he wanted it out so fast. He’s like, ‘Yo, I’ma just do a verse.' So he did the verse, got Alicia Keys on it, she ate that shit up, easy. She different.”

Hip-hop fans will probably be disappointed over this news, however, there is always the possibility for a remix in the future. In the meantime, you can Complex's interview with Fivio Foreign, down below.

