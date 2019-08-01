Kanye West Warned Us To Calm Down On "Drive Slow" With Paul Wall & GLC

Kanye West is one of the most influential artists of all time. He's continued to reshape himself and now, he's at the head of several successful businesses. With Yeezy striving and earning him a spot on the Forbes list, Ye is having himself quite a year. We're all still waiting for any updates on Yandhi, which was seemingly delayed until the end of time. Thankfully, whenever we need to hear the Chicago legend spit rhymes, we can always re-visit Late Registration, one of his most critically-acclaimed albums.

Released on August 30, 2005, Kanye West introduced us all to his sophomore album. Using car culture to craft a metaphor about living a fast lifestyle, "Drive Slow" warned us all of the perils of fame, wealth and luxury. Featuring appearances from Paul Wall and GLC, the track showed us Ye's skills as both an artist and a producer. This is one of West's more subdued records, creating for easy listening when compared to his newer material. We're far removed from this version of the superstar creative but with his weekly Sunday Service ceremonies, glimpses of 2005 Kanye have come to the light fourteen years later.

Revisit "Drive Slow" below and let us know your favourite song from Late Registration.

Quotable Lyrics:

Al B. Sure n***a with the hair all wavy

Hit Lake Shore, girls go all crazy

Hit the freeway, go at least 'bout eighty

Boned so much that summer, even had him a baby

See back-back then-then, if you had a car

You was the Chi-Town version of Baby

And I was just a virgin, a baby

One of the reasons I looked up to him crazy