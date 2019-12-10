Kanye West has managed to find a way to align himself with some of the strangest people. First, it was Trump, then it was Candace Owens, and now, he's been hanging out with Joel Osteen. Ye appeared during a service at Lakewood Church and now, Kanye and Osteen are plotting to take their sermon to Yankee Stadium.

View this post on Instagram #SundayServiceAtLakewood #LakewoodChurch #JesusIsKing A post shared by Joel Osteen (@joelosteen) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:37pm PST

With Kanye's forthcoming appearance at Osteen's event at Yankee Stadium, it looks like the two will be bringing the experience to a few other cities. TMZ caught Joel Osteen in New York City where he discussed his plans with Kanye. Aside from the appreciation for Kanye's message, Osteen said that he believes Kanye's very genuine with his intent on bringing music and Christianity together. That being said, it looks like the bond between Kanye and Osteen can lead them to bring their joint events to a few other cities including Chicago, Kanye's hometown.

"I'd love to do more. He'd love to do more, so we'll see," Osteen said about future events with Ye. "We're talking about some other events, too, so we'll see what happens," he added before confirming that they have plans to bring Sunday Service to the Windy City. "Some things have to fall together but it looks like it may."

Although they have a pretty tight relationship, Osteen doesn't seem hopeful that he'll end up on a Kanye album.