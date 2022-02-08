The world just received the first look at Kanye West's forthcoming documentary after a trailer was shared online, but that doesn't mean that everything is quite finished with the film. We're all about to get an even more intimate look into the life and talents of West thanks to the arrival of jeen-yuhs, a three-part docuseries that is set to air on Netflix.

A synopsis reads: "Twenty-one years ago, Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons met Kanye West and saw something so special that he moved from Chicago to New York City to document Ye's journey to become the next great rapper. Neither of them had any idea where just how far that journey would take them."



ShowBizIreland / Stringer / Getty Images

Ye recently openly stated that he wants the final word on how the series comes out, but the directors weren't having that. On Monday (February 7), Ye once again popped up on social media with yet another screenshot of a text exchange where he makes it clear he has one specific person in mind to add a voice to the project.

"I need Drake to do the narration," West reportedly texted the unnamed person. In the caption to his post, Ye added, "DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY."

Drake didn't quite answer the call just yet, but he did get caught liking the post. You never know what could be in store. Check it out below.