Since the start of 2022, developments for Kanye West's Donda 2 have moved at rapid speed. We are now less than a month away from the supposed release of Ye's next studio album, but we all know how he can tend to delay his projects.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, producer Digital Nas who has been a frequent collaborator with West recently, divulged more about the album-making process. When discussing Kanye's approach to the album, he wants each song to be applicable to any major life event: "These are the directives for the album: ‘If it cannot be played at a funeral, childbirth, graduation, a wedding, it will not be on our record. We learned a lot from Donda 1. We learned what hit. We learned what was sticking. So we took from there. It has to be able to be played at four major moments in people’s lives. That’s crazy, right?”

Digital Nas helped produce "Remote Control" with Young Thug and "Junya" with Playboi Carti on the first rendition of Donda, as well as their "part twos" with Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign respectively. As they work on Donda 2, Ye revealed that he will be with out his cellphone until the February 22 release date, as he will solely focused on his kids and finishing the project: ""I don't have a phone until two, twenty-two, twenty-two," he said a video. "My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album."

With a release date, promotional single with The Game, executive producer in Future and motivation behind the album, it seems that Ye has everything in place for his upcoming release. Now all that is left is to finish Donda 2 and put it out on time.

