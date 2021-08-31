The release of Kanye West's DONDA was a spectacle in and of itself. Last week, the Chicago native took it back to his hometown for a third, and most elaborate, listening part for his 10th studio album. It was hard to do after the whole levitating act but he did it. At the center of the stadium was a replica of his childhood home in Chicago that was apparently only there because the city refused him permission to bring DONDA's House to Soldier Field.



Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kanye West's original plan was to bring his actual childhood home to the stadium for the listening event. The city ultimately shut down Kanye's request which was why a replica was built on the stage.

Chicago's Building Department explained that attempting to take Kanye's home from the South Shore community to the Soldier Field was an incredibly intricate process. Additionally, the house is apparently in demolition court currently.

"Moving a home in Chicago is a very technical process that requires structural engineer reports and multiple city permits," the Building Department said in a statement. "The request to move the house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. was denied last week because no permit application had been received to excavate and move the vacant property which is also in Demolition Court.”

DONDA dropped on Sunday morning with appearances from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Jay-Z, and more.

