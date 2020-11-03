It's crunch time for Kanye West as election day looms. The rap mogul has been fighting an uphill battle to the White House since announcing his bid to run for President of the United States months ago. We previously reported that Kanye West is said to have spent millions of dollars of his own money to campaign for Commander-in-Chief, and despite polls that state he isn't a frontrunner in the election, West trudges on. On Monday (November 2) evening, Ye shared a series of tweets that spoke of his desire to help end homelessness while also sharing a few thoughts about people living in excess.

"We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots," tweeted Ye. "We as a people will heal. We will insure the well being of each other. I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species."

"I hear people say ... this person is cool and this person is not cool... people are cool... man has never invented anything as awesome as a an actual person but sometimes we value the objects we create over life itself," the rapper continued. "So many of us need so much less than we have especially when so many of us are in need." Some people criticized West for his comments considering Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday on a private island with a few of their friends during a pandemic. Check out his tweets below.