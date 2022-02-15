We know that we're in a season of never-ending Kanye West content as the Rap mogul makes repeated public pleas for Kim Kardashian to take him back. Over the last two months, the world has watched as West took to fashions shows and red carpets with Julia Fox by his side, but it seems that Kanye doesn't want to pursue a relationship with the actress. For days, Ye has taken to his Instagram account to harass and threaten Pete Davidson while also letting Kim know that he loves her.

After sharing their private texts publicly, Kim apparently asked Ye why he continues to post her messages. He told her because he's her "number one fan" and wanted to share that with the world.

West also shared a screenshot of a report about his truck filled with roses that he gave his estranged wife for Valentine's Day. "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR REPORTING THIS WITH NO SPIN ON IT." Later, he followed up with a message to Page Six.

"DEER PAGE SIX I LOVE MY FAMILY I LOVE BEING AT HOME WITH MY KIDS," he penned. "IM NOT A BAD MAN BECAUSE IM NOT A DEMOCRATIC LIKE 90% OF BLACK CELEBS I LOVE MY WIFE I LOVE MY CHILDREN AND I LOVE GOD IM AN ARTIST AND I NEED TO PAINT MY CHILDRENS FUTURE DEER PAGE 6 I RESPECT YOUR PROFESSION BUT IM COMING TO GET MY FAMILY BACK THIS IS NOT A TIRADE IT’S A PRAYER IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

It doesn't look like Ye will be slowing down anytime soon in his quest to have Kim return his affections. Meanwhile, there are reports that she and Davidson shared their first public kiss. Check it out below.