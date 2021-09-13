Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemingly have polar opposite relationships with Instagram.

Kardashian, as the Kardashians and Jenners do, relishes the app. Posting advertisements for her Skims and KKW Fragrance lines, along with throwbacks of her and her sisters and new photos of her children and nieces and nephews, Kim is active on IG and always has been. So much so that, just last week her daughter North was clowning her about how she changes her voice for IG stories when it's time to push a product to her 253 million followers.

West, on the other hand, has had a rocky relationship with the Facebook-owned social platform. Since creating his account couple of years ago, Kanye has gone from posting layouts of Yeezy-branded clothing and footwear, the Wyoming ranch and lists scribbled on scrap paper to his more recent work: screenshots of him asking Virgil Abloh for a watch that does backflips instead of front flips and adding Pusha T to a group chat with Drake, veiled threats towards the Canadian Rapper and less-veiled outbursts including revealing the location of Drake's Toronto estate for all his followers to see.

Despite still using Kardashian West as her last name on IG and posting multiple screenshots of her listening to tracks off Donda (on mute, albeit), Kim filed for divorce from West back in February and the 44-year old rapper allegedly confessed to cheating in the lyrics of his song "Hurricane" just a couple of weeks ago. Longtime fans of the Donda rapper should not be surprised at West's struggles with IG or social media in general (Kanye has gone on some of the most legendary Twitter tirades of all time), but his most recent actions on the app -- unfollowing Kim (who for a long time was the only person he followed) and going private are certainly of note.

What do you think? Is this Ye being Ye on the internet or is unfollowing Kim and going private the sign of something more to come? Let us know in the comments.

