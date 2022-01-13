Kanye West is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for battery after allegedly punching a fan who was requesting an autograph in Los Angeles, early Thursday morning.

In a video from the incident, West can be heard screaming "get away from me," while a woman tries to comfort him, saying "I am your family."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

LAPD spokesman Office L. Knight confirmed in a statement to the New York Daily News on Thursday that West has been named as a suspect in the battery report.

“At three this morning Kanye West was leaving a local eatery, and there was some type of action that occurred between him and another person, the victim," Knight said. "We believe it’s a male victim. And by the time the police got there Kanye West was gone, and he was named a suspect in a battery report.”

West is gearing up for the release of Donda 2, which he confirmed in text messages shared with Moneybagg Yo, earlier this week.

"I got to lock in with you on Donda 2," West told Moneybagg Yo. "Money in front of us. Bullsh*t behind us."

Check out video from the incident below.

