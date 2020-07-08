We kicked off Wednesday (July 8) with a bang as Kanye West shared his political aspirations with the world. The Birthday Party candidate sat down with Forbes for an exclusive interview where he stated that he was no longer a Trump supporter, Planned Parenthood was created by White supremacists to target Black communities, and revealed that Michelle Tidball, a preacher, would be his running mate.

Planned Parenthood snapped back at pro-lifer Yeezy by making a statement through TMZ. "Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available," said Nia Martin-Robinson, the Director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood's Headquarters. "Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition."

Not long ago, Kanye West took to his Twitter account to share a photo of a six-month-old fetus inside of the womb with a caption that read, "These souls deserve to live." It was only up for 15-or-so minutes before the rapper deleted the tweet without an explanation, but we're sure we'll be hearing much more from Ye in the days to come. The removal of the tweet didn't stop the internet from reacting, so check that out below.