We were all struck with immediate sadness upon hearing the news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away at the young age of 41-years-old after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The iconic player has been remembered by thousands of his fans, hundreds of former teammates, peers, and everybody in between. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, who also lost 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, Kobe's daughter. The news has caused some unusual suspects to resurface, showing their love for somebody that can be considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. Kanye West was notably a big fan of the heroic baller, even designing an "I Feel Like Kobe" tribute shirt and debuting it during one of Bryant's milestone games. Despite his rampant Twitter activity in the past, Kanye West rarely goes on social media these days but after hearing about the loss of #24, he sent his love to his family via the medium.



"Kobe, We love you brother," wrote the Chicago legend, sharing a vintage photo of the two in the studio. Kobe Bryant was also a rapper, releasing several songs and projects during his early days as an NBA player. "We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave."

The post has netted Kanye over 128K retweets, with many of his fans also idolizing the late Kobe Bryant. Their careers have intertwined several times throughout the last two decades. Rest in power, Kobe and Gianna.