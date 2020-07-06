Even though this isn't the first time he announced a run for president here in America, Kanye West's most recent "West 2020" declaration might be more serious than ever now that he's even gone to the lengths of trademarking a possible new slogan for the campaign.



Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

As TMZ reports, Kanye filed paperwork to trademark "West Day Ever" on June 26 for use on over 100 different apparel options that include T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, bomber jackets, turtlenecks and even G-strings amongst other items. Apparel for the fam is expected as well, like jumpsuits for wifey Kim Kardashian West and infantwear for North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. It's worth noting though that Kanye originally used the #WESTDAYEVER hashtag while announcing his new partnership deal between YEEZY and Gap, which may allude to the trademark being used for that indead of a presidential campaign slogan. Then again, this is Kanye West we're talking about — anything and everything Kanye does is connected under the House of DONDA!

Are you ready to see Kanye West have his "West Day Ever" as President of the United States, or should he just stick to making music and clothes? Sound off with your thoughts down below in the comment section.