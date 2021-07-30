Last week, Kanye West got the world talking once again by previewing DONDA, his highly anticipated tenth studio album, in front of thousands of people at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, fans were left extremely disappointed when the live-streamed event concluded and DONDA wasn't immediately available on streaming services at midnight.

The weekend came and went without any the arrival of DONDA, but sources close to Ye confirmed that the record had been pushed back to August 6. More surprisingly, it was also revealed that the Jesus Is King artist is also temporarily living and recording inside the stadium until the album is finally finished. Well, it looks like Kanye West may be preparing to leave the "DONDA Studio" soon because the legendary artist is already planning another massive listening party.



According to TMZ, Kanye West and his production team have already locked down August 5th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for another DONDA listening event, yet their biggest challenge at the moment is reportedly figuring out how to one-up the previous listening event on Thursday, July 22.

The report also alleges that Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Live Nation are putting pressure on Ye and his production company to make the second DONDA event more of a spectacle because they fear that they won't be able to sell nearly as many tickets for the encore listening event if it's no different from the original one.

For Kanye West to have decided that he's another DONDA listening event, it should make fans feel a little more confident in DONDA's new August 6th release date, but as we've seen with Ye in the past, no one can truly know what to expect. Still, stay tuned for more updates.

