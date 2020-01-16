Throughout his career, Kanye West has taken on many identity and personality changes. His most recent transformation has come in the form of a religious reawakening that has him vowing to never make secular music for the remainder of his career. The "Jesus Walks" rapper's all-inclusive Sunday Service gatherings have united many as Ye and his fellowship have made stops around the country, but it looks like Kanye's most recent booking for the Awaken 2020 Evangelical event in Phoenix, AZ is going to rub some patrons and activists the wrong way as the group who organized the event is known for their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Information obtained by The New York Daily News has revealed that the event will feature several headliners that are known for their anti-LGBTQ beliefs. Some of these evangelical personalities include Cindy Jacobs, a self-proclaimed 'prophet' who publicly encouraged the Christian community to combat the Equality Act, Guillermo Maldonado, a Miami-based pastor who believes homosexuality is a 'generational curse,' Ché Ahn, the president of Harvest International Ministry who has previously compared gay rights laws to racist legislation, and lastly, Lou Engle, a senior leader of the International House of Prayer who believes Nazism is kindled by homosexuality.

If Kanye West is aware of the rhetoric spread by his co-headliners, he'll definitely have some explaining to do if he decides to go through with his participation in the religious event. A number of Twitter users have already expressed their disdain for Kanye agreeing to headline Awaken 2020.

As of right now, the Jesus is King curator is set to take the stage at Awaken 2020 at the Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, AZ this Saturday, Jan. 18, free of charge. Kanye West will be speaking to those in attendance as well as performing alongside his Sunday Service choir.