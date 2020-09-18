At this point, Kanye West has to be responsible for the lion's share of traffic on Twitter this week.

The rapper's been characteristically vocal about his ongoing battle with Universal and Sony to free himself from their exploitative deals, most notably leaking his own confidential contracts.

Following a Twitter spree that left him blocked from accessing his account for doxxing a journalist, the rapper slowed down some, showing love to Jay-Z and continuing to affirm his dedication to the battle for artists' "freedom."

Earlier today, however, the rapper shared a very concerning message to his daughter North. He quickly deleted the tweet, but it was up long enough for it to be screenshotted and widely circulated.

"NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE," he wrote. "[...] IF I AM MURDERED DON'T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN... WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."

One can assume that Kanye is referring to taking on the music industry in an uphill David vs. Goliath battle. Since Kanye West began speaking out against the music industry's unethical practices, artists and fans have vocalized concern for Ye, highlighting theories that Michael Jackson was murdered for similarly speaking out against Sony.

Kanye himself seemed to echo these beliefs in the midst of his Twitter rant two days ago.

In any case, we hope that Kanye's visibility and the outpouring of support from his peers in the music industry are more than enough to keep him around for much, much longer. What are your takes on Kanye speaking out against the recording industry?