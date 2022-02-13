Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.

Now, Kanye is speaking on his own name, which is the number one trending keyword in America right now. Today is the Super Bowl, yet more people are talking about Kanye than they are about the big game. Kanye is going to be attending the Super Bowl, which prompted him to post one more message, this time directed at Kim K. As you will see, Kanye wants her to know that he still wants her and that he was her biggest W.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Per Kanye:

"I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W."





This probably won't win Kim back, however, you can't help but admire Kanye for at least trying. As for Kardashian herself, she's got to be at least a bit concerned by the sheer number of posts Kanye has constructed as of late.